Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

