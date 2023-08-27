Bessemer Group Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Trading Down 0.7 %

RLI stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.