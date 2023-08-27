The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 6,204.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

HAIN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

