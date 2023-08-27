Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $350,444.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,463,310.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $4,840,987. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.