Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,781 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1,241.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FHB opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

