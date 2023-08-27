2,034 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 337,146 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 99,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $25.78 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

