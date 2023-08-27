Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 895.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.