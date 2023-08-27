Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

