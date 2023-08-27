M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FOX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.