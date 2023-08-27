Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $406.61

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.61 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.47). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.44), with a volume of 7,227 shares.

Science Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 292,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £1,169,332 ($1,491,875.48). 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

