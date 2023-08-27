Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,050,971 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.37.

In related news, insider Andy Morrison sold 2,400,000 shares of Quadrise stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £24,000 ($30,620.06). 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, shipping, and industrial and refining industries in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

