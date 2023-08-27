Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $477.69

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.69 ($6.09) and traded as low as GBX 440.50 ($5.62). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 448.50 ($5.72), with a volume of 75,602 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.59) to GBX 600 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.86. The stock has a market cap of £741.10 million, a PE ratio of 3,203.57 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £67,350 ($85,927.53). In related news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £19,990.32 ($25,504.36). Also, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £67,350 ($85,927.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,396 shares of company stock worth $9,828,640. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

