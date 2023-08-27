Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.47

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.47 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.96), with a volume of 3,406 shares traded.

Sivota Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.47. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 million and a PE ratio of -250.00.

About Sivota

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.