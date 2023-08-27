M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,312 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

