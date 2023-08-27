M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,659 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.