256 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.