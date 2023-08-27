Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 776,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,174,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 765,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,227,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

BX stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

