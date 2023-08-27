Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SAP worth $79,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $137.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

