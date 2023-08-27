iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000.

Shares of EDEN opened at €105.97 ($115.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.96. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($77.29). The stock has a market cap of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

