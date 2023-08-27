Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 157,518 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 503.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Booking worth $85,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Booking by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,042.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,905.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,695.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

