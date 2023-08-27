Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,651,000 after acquiring an additional 300,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

