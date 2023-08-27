CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 747,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 537,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

