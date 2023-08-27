Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $85.59 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $85,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

