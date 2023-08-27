Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $83,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $770.92 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $780.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

