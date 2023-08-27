Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $81,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $494.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

