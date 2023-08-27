Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 338.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Aflac worth $93,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Aflac by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,719,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,099,000 after acquiring an additional 373,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.