Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 132,032 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,032 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of BCE worth $93,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.41 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

