356 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,310 shares of company stock worth $3,182,466. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.03. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.73 and a 52 week high of $265.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.88.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

