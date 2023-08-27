Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 877 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

