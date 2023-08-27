Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $451,611,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after buying an additional 3,840,653 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,528,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

