Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $366,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CorVel by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $135.81 and a one year high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.25 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total value of $527,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $134,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,867 over the last three months. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

