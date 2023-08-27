Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,659 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.