LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,594 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

