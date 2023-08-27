LPL Financial LLC Sells 24,190 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,604.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 268.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $101.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

