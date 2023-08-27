1,665 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,101 shares of company stock worth $2,129,272. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

