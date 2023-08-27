H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

