LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $268.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

