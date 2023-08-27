Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14,961.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 51.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3,742.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 850,723 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 254.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.