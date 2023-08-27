Wedbush Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $490.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.00. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.