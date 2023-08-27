Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $16.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

