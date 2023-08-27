Analysts Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $61.80

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,024,807. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

