LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

