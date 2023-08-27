Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $63.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 29,020.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Evergy by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

