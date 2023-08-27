BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
NYSE:BKU opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
