BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

