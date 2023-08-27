Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

