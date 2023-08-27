Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 114,120 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

