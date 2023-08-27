Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $184.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,428,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

