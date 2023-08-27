Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $35.30

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear



MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.



