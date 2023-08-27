Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

