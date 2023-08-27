Pictet Asset Management SA Has $804,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,853.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

